This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Debbie Hamlett Debbie Hamlett Joins Milwaukee PBS as Vice President and General Manager Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: Hamlettd@matc.edu

Website: https://www.milwaukeepbs.org/

Phone: (414) 297-7661



(414) 297-7661 Debbie Hamlett joined Milwaukee PBS on June 12 as Vice President and General Manager for the station. Hamlett brings more than 25 years of public service experience with her to this position.