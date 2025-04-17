Deal brings together two Milwaukee-area elevator service providers

Waukesha-based elevator service provider Express Elevator announced Thursday that it has acquired Brown Deer-based elevator service provider Ascend Elevator. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “This acquisition represents an important step in our mission to provide top-tier service across a broader region,” said Hans Spielmann, president of Express Elevator Milwaukee. “We’re excited to welcome

