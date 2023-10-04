Email: dks@operoseadvisors.com
Website: https://www.operoseadvisors.com/
Phone: (414) 209-3289
Dan Stier has joined Operose Advisors as President and Chief Investment Officer. He is responsible for managing the overall strategic direction of the firm and investment process. Previously, Dan was a Managing Director at Northwestern Mutual where he led the company’s strategic investment initiatives. Dan holds a B.S. degree with distinction from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Actuarial Science and Finance. He earned the CFA in 2010 and ASA in 2007.Dan serves as an Advisory Board member at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.