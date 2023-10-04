Dan Stier has joined Operose Advisors as President and Chief Investment Officer. He is responsible for managing the overall strategic direction of the firm and investment process. Previously, Dan was a Managing Director at Northwestern Mutual where he led the company’s strategic investment initiatives. Dan holds a B.S. degree with distinction from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Actuarial Science and Finance. He earned the CFA in 2010 and ASA in 2007.Dan serves as an Advisory Board member at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.