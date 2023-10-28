Dan Katt discusses new role with Mandel Group, Good City’s leadership transition

Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

"In the early summer, I was kind of thinking about either kicking off some new real estate projects on my own, which is what I had been doing prior to Good City, but then I reconnected with Bob Monnat at Mandel Group – I've known Bob for 20 years – and he expressed a desire to maybe try and make something work together," Katt explained in a recent interview with BizTimes Milwaukee.

Andy Hartzell, general manager;

Dane Mariani, brewery operations manager; and

Manny Ramirez, head of kitchen operations.

Now, with a succession plan in place, Katt remains confident in the future of Good City, and has his sights on this next chapter of his career. He spoke more about it in an interview with BizTimes Milwaukee associated editor Maredithe Meyer. The following are excerpts from their conversation.

"It's great. Honestly, after 10 years of (working for yourself) it can be pretty lonely at times to be kind of doing everything yourself. I wouldn't say that I did everything myself, but you're used to maybe not having the same resources that you would at a more established place. So I feel like I get to not only deepen my knowledge and learn a lot, particularly in multifamily development, but also on a larger scale, I'm able to work on projects that are likely beyond what I could have done myself, so that's super rewarding. And then I'm working with Bob, who I've known for a long time, so there's a lot of trust there, but there's just a really great culture and great team of people, and it is very entrepreneurial and it is very project based. And so that all feels very familiar and natural. It's not necessarily super corporate, it is very entrepreneurial from a development standpoint. So far it's really been great, I'm really enjoying it."

"Certainly financial oversight and overall strategy for the business and then still leadership for our managers in helping them guide the ship and enable them to make decisions on their own, but that's primarily it. It's also experimental in a way for me because Good City was a baby and it's grown up a little bit, so it takes a little bit of courage to step aside and trust that it's still going to be executed incredibly well. We really could not have better people, so I'm really grateful for that. When I think about where we were when we started in terms of experience of running a brewery or a restaurant, our team has way more experience than those of us who started it. That makes it a little bit more simple and straightforward in terms of the way you think about it."

"Yeah, I anticipate staying involved for the long haul. We've built a brand, we'd like the business to continue to grow and that's why you bring in and you elevate leaders and managers because you want it to be sustained over the long haul. And you want to create opportunities for people to stay and grow their own careers. And so, sometimes that requires you to kind of get out of the way yourself. But I'm still very tuned into what's going on and we’re still working every day to improve our product and our experience and what we're offering to people and to differentiate ourselves from our competition."

"Overall, I'm just like super excited to be, again working on more things and things in the future that are part of the area and region's growth. And that's really my passion overall, whether that's real estate or whether that's starting a brewery. It’s also great to reconnect with a lot of my colleagues in the real estate world, who maybe I've seen at Good City but haven't seen professionally for a while."