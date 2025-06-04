Log In
Restaurants

Burger and custard shop Dairyland to exit 3rd Street Market Hall, new vendor announced

Minneapolis' Bebe Zito to serve up burgers, chicken and small-batch ice cream

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Bebe Zito will have small-batch, homemade ice cream and burgers on the menu at its new location at 3rd Street Market Hall. Photo credit: Bebe Zito
Bebe Zito will have small-batch, homemade ice cream and burgers on the menu at its new location at 3rd Street Market Hall. Photo credit: Bebe Zito
3rd Street Market HallBebe ZitoDairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & HamburgersBen SpanglerGabriella GrantJoe McCormickOmar Shaikh

Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburgers and its sister concept Mid-Way Bakery will close their location at 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee later this month as a new out-of-state vendor prepares to open in its place. The market hall announced Tuesday that Minneapolis-based Bebe Vito will open in mid-summer, serving burgers, chicken and homemade

