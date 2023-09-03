Dairy Queen restaurant planned in Franklin

A Dairy Queen Grill & Chill restaurant is planned at the Shoppes at Wyndham Village shopping center in Franklin.

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant, which would have 46 seats, is planned for a vacant site south of Drexel Avenue and its intersection with St. Stephens Drive.

The restaurant would be part of a planned 7,900-square-foot building that would include an additional 5,700 square feet of space that could accommodate two additional retail tenants, according to a project narrative submitted to the city by developer Dharmesh Ghelani of AK Developers LLC.

The 1.6-acre site for the project is owned by Northbrook, Illinois-based Cloverleaf Group Inc.

Bloomington, Minnesota-based Dairy Queen has more than 7,000 global locations, including several in southeastern Wisconsin. The closest current Dairy Queen locations to Franklin are in Muskego and Oak Creek.

