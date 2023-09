This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Cynthia Baricos Sheboygan Paint Company Names Baricos New Vice President of Operations Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: cbaricos@shebpaint.com

Website: https://shebpaint.com/

Phone: (800) 773-7801



(800) 773-7801 Cynthia Baricos (nee Bal) has been named VP of Operations at Sheboygan Paint Company. Previously its VP of Research & Development, Baricos offers deep experience with the company’s chemistries, manufacturing processes and data-driven decision making.