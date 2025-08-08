Culver’s restaurant planned in Germantown

A new Culver’s restaurant is planned at the northwest corner of Mequon Road and Division Road in Germantown.

The restaurant will be built on a roughly one-acre site and will feature the brand’s typical architecture including a drive-through, indoor and outdoor seating, curbside order service, delivery service utilizing third party vendors and 52 parking spaces, according to village documents.

The new location will staff between 50 and 60 employees, most of which will be part-time, in alignment with the company’s average. The franchise will follow the company’s standard hours of operation, open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Franchisees Dan and Alicia Braatz, who also own and operate the Culver’s at W186 N9581 Bancroft Drive in Menomonee Falls, are leading the project. Brookfield-based Trio Engineering, Mukwonago-based Campbell Construction, Ollmann Ernest Martin Architects, and Springfield Sign are also contributing to the project.

Plans will be brought in front of Germantown’s Plan Commission on Sept. 8. No timeline has been set for the build.

The restaurant is one of two planned to open in the state in 2025, according to Culver’s annual franchise disclosure document, submitted the state Department of Financial Institutions. The Prairie du Sac-based company is planning to add 55 new restaurants to its national footprint this year, with Wisconsin still ranking first for the most Culver’s locations per state.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the plans in Germantown, a Culver’s location in Sussex recently announced plans to close its doors and reopen at a newly constructed location less than a mile south.