Crisis Prevention Institute names new CEO

Milwaukee-based Crisis Prevention Institute Inc.
, a provider of de-escalation and crisis prevention training, announced that Andee Harris
has been named its new chief executive officer.
Harris previously served as the CEO of Challenger Inc.
, a salesforce training, technology and consulting firm. Before that she held executive roles at Sparrow
, a provider of technology-enabled mental health solutions, and HighGround Software
and RiseSmart
, providers of services to organizations to strengthen employee engagement and build inclusive cultures.
"This is a time of tremendous opportunity for CPI," said Harris. "The need for empathy, respect, and de-escalation has never been greater in the environments where educators, health care workers, and human service professionals serve. CPI's mission resonates deeply with me.”
[caption id="attachment_618512" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Tony Jace[/caption]
Harris succeeds Tony Jace
, who had served as CEO since 2009 and will remain with the organization through a transition period.
“I am honored to build on the strong foundation Tony and the team have created, and I look forward to expanding our digital capabilities, strengthening our evidence-based programs, and extending our impact globally," Harris said.
"Andee is a proven leader with the vision, empathy, and experience to guide CPI into its next chapter," said Jace. "Her commitment to people-centered leadership and her passion for transforming organizations through innovation and strategic growth make her the ideal leader to carry CPI's mission forward—to create safer environments and empower individuals with the tools to prevent and de-escalate crises with dignity, respect, and compassion. I look forward to supporting her and the company."
Founded in 1980, Crisis Prevention Institute was acquired by Paris, France-based investment company Wendel
in late 2019.
"Andee's appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for CPI," Adam Reinmann
and Harper Mates
, managing directors with Wendel, and members of CPI's board of directors, said in a news release. "Her career reflects a dedication to empowering organizations and people, through innovation, digital transformation, and culture building–aligning directly with CPI's mission. We are deeply grateful for Tony Jace's remarkable leadership over the past 16 years. His vision and commitment have positioned CPI as the global standard in crisis prevention. With Andee's leadership, CPI will continue to expand its model, invest in innovation, and create safer, more respectful environments for professionals in education, health care, and human services."
More articles about Crisis Prevention Institute: