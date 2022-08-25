Creative Business Interiors Announces Rebranding

Commercial design, build, furnish firm Creative Business Interiors announces the beginning of an extensive rebranding by unveiling a new logo. The rebranding will soon include an updated website, a renovated showroom, and redesigned digital and print assets.

Over the past 12 months, Creative has reached many significant milestones, including celebrating its 30th anniversary, being named a MillerKnoll certified dealer, and welcoming a new generation to its leadership team.

“The last year has been absolutely pivotal for Creative,” says Shannon Mayer, Director of Marketing, Creative Business Interiors. “Rebranding was the next logical step to commemorate these accomplishments and position ourselves for ultimate success with our new assets.”

Mayer shares that Creative’s rebranding will be leveraged to enrich the company culture and support its workforce amid a competitive talent market. “By rebranding, we are breathing excitement into our team, clients, and industry professionals. We are representing what our industry is all about—staying on top of the latest workplace trends.”

The Creative name is rooted in the company’s commitment to creating unique and highly effective workplaces. The merger of Knoll and Herman Miller has only strengthened Creative’s ability to serve organizations, especially those in the healthcare industry.

“We now have a limitless number of workplace resources to support our clients,” says Gary Zimmerman, President/CEO, Creative Business Interiors. “The MillerKnoll merger is the catalyst behind our rebranding, encouraging us to refresh our image to represent our expanded offerings across all three of our market locations.”

About Creative Business Interiors

Our Experts at Work provide professional services in interior design, construction, painting, commercial furnishings, and facility services. We create highly functional, healthy work environments that support client brands and fulfill business drivers.

creativebusinessinteriors.com