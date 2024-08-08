Crafting resilience and future growth

BizTimes Milwaukee: What did you learn from the last three years?

Donohue: The pandemic challenged us to be flexible. It caused us to contract the business substantially and then ramp back up quickly. What I learned from that is that we need the best people on our team who believe in what we do and are ready for anything.

BizTimes: How is your company stronger?

Donohue: We have experienced tremendous growth over the past 24 months, and this has encouraged us to have a can-do-attitude to solve issues and meet our customer’s needs.

BizTimes: What is your favorite success story?

Donohue: We pride ourselves on going above and beyond to execute. We had a project that had a very demanding schedule with a completion date that was set in stone, and we were asked to provide our architectural millwork for the project. Due to material delays, we were at risk of not making the date, but our team did not give up. They worked together to charter a 747 to fly our work to Florida to be installed in time to meet the date. This is one of many examples that showcase our staff going above and beyond to execute for our clients.

BizTimes: Where do you see your company in 5 years?

Donohue: We are growing. We plan to double in size over the next few years by entering new markets and expanding the services we provide. To do so, we are recruiting talent in all areas and providing our team opportunities for career growth.

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your employees?

Donohue: Providing opportunities. Whether it is an opportunity to grow in your career, or grow in knowledge, our job as leaders is to foster that and create an environment that supports opportunities for our team.

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your customers?

Donohue: Of course, we need to provide them with quality products on time while staying in constant communication, but we also need to stay ahead of industry trends. Continuing to provide innovative solutions and design expertise, is the most important. There is often distance between our customers vision and reality, and it’s our job to bridge that distance for them.

BizTimes: What is your corporate philosophy?

Donohue: Our core values are understanding the value of reputation, having passion for the business, creating value for our customers and going above and beyond to execute. These values drive us.

BizTimes: What sets you apart?

Donohue: Our passion. At our core, we are craftsman that make wood art and we help our customers achieve the look and feel of the spaces they desire with our millwork. We strive to inspire awe!

6520 W. Becher Place • West Allis, WI 53219

414-449-2888 • Glennrieder.com