Craft brewery planned in Menomonee Falls

Clock Work Brewing & Blending is planning to build a 12,000-square-foot brewery at W127 N8503 Highway 145 in Menomonee Falls.

The building will serve as the company’s production facility, warehouse, taproom and headquarters, according to documents submitted to the village of Menomonee Falls.

The majority of the building will be used for the brewery’s production and warehouse. About 3,000 square feet of the building will be used as a taproom and guest seating while another 2,000 square feet will be dedicated to a mezzanine, which is planned to service occasional events. A 1,500-square-foot patio will be used seasonally.

The building will have seating for 192 people inside and at least 55 people outside, according to village documents.

Clock Work will hire between 20 and 30 people to operate the facility with plans to distribute beer regionally to start.

Once constructed, the company plans to build a 5,000- to 10,000-square-foot addition to the building, which the site accommodates.

A representative from the project was not immediately available for comment.

While the future of craft brewing in Wisconsin has been uncertain for many months, some breweries are still expanding. Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing opened a location at N71 W13040 W. Appleton Ave., just two miles south of Clock Work’s proposed site. Explorium Brewpub and Gathering Place Brewing have expanded their operations through acquisition and the formerly shuttered MobCraft Beer brewery and taproom has plans to reopen after its business and building were purchased in March of this year.

Others like Enlightened Brewing, which closed in January of this year, have not had the same fortune.

