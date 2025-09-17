Craft Beverage Warehouse LLC

Milwaukee | Founded: 2020

Employees: 33 | Industry: Printing

Craft Beverage Warehouse specializes in direct-to-can digital printing and wholesale distribution of related products for the craft beverage marketplace.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

- Advertisement -

Kyle Stephens, president: “Our state-of-the art digital printing machinery allows us to be very responsive to changes in the beverage marketplace. Most of our customers are emerging or scaling brands, so we see what’s headed to the shelves months before the consumer does. Finding the next trend involves attending various trade shows and following online publications and podcasts. It’s really a fun industry to be involved with.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“In 2025, we opened a second print production facility in Denver, Colorado. This expansion allows the business to service more customers west of the Mississippi and continue to provide growth opportunities to our team members.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“Three to four regional print facilities across the United States, allowing us to service beverage manufacturers across the country.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

- Advertisement -

“More neighborhood-owned fresh food purveyors in the city like butchers, bakers, grocers, etc.”