Franksville | Founded: 1994

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 40

CPV Paint & Graphics specializes in defect-free paint application and custom design and is a tier 1 and 2 supplier to some of the largest automotive makers. The company’s retail division provides paint repair, painted parts replacement and one-off paint work to individuals and dealerships worldwide.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Steve Wright, president and owner: “We have added some roles to support the company and used staffing and recruiting services and other talent providers for special projects. We have absorbed some costs to help keep costs down for our customers while passing some other increases along. We have worked diligently to pay down debt to manage our interest expenses.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Managing overhead expenses and finding new talent are the most challenging obstacles. Our industry has a decreasing number of people entering the field so it can be hard to find help.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We just completed a custom-made business management database and a $3.2 million, 26,000-square-foot expansion project. This houses our warehouse and is planned for a $2.5 million dollar paint booth that will improve first time quality and increase capacity.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“One was from a local well-known architect who said that architecture is not about the building, but the people you design them for. I have applied this to my career in painting since I didn’t make it as an architect.”