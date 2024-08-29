Subscribe
Cousins Subs opening third Kenosha-area location

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Last updated

Menomonee Falls-based Cousins Subs is opening its third location in the Kenosha area.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday to celebrate the opening of the new restaurant, located southwest of I-94 and Highway 50, in a 1,900-square-foot space at 7509 122nd Court.

Cousins also has locations at 9901 77th St. in Pleasant Prairie and at 3806 W. 52nd St. in Kenosha.

The new Kenosha restaurant is the 94th location for Cousins Subs, which was founded in 1972 in Milwaukee.

Earlier this year, Cousins Subs opened its first Indiana locations, with two restaurants in Indianapolis.

