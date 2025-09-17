Costco buys site for store planned in Oconomowoc

Costco Wholesale Corp
. purchased the 23-acre site for its planned store in Oconomowoc for $7.1 million, according to state property records.
The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer is planning to open its largest Wisconsin store
in Oconomowoc, sprawling over 161,000 square feet just west of the intersection of Pabst Farms Boulevard and County Highway P (Sawyer Road), just north of I-94.
The store will include a fueling station with 24 pumps, a bakery, a photo center, a tire center, a pharmacy, and optical and hearing aid departments
The property was purchased from an affiliate of Northbrook, Illinois-based Harbor Bay Ventures
, which owns much of the undeveloped land in the Pabst Farms development area.
According to city documents, Costco is planning to begin construction yet this year, which sets the stage for a 2026 opening. That's a similar timeline to a Costco store planned in Franklin, which could begin construction early next year and open late next year
.
The Oconomowoc site is “strategically positioned to serve a growing regional market, filling a key gap between the existing locations in Sun Prairie, Pewaukee and New Berlin,” city documents say.
Two additional lots on the 23-acre site are planned for other retail or restaurant developments, which could both be open by 2028. City documents provided examples such as a 5,000-square-foot bank with a drive-thru and a 9,000-square-foot high-turnover sit-down restaurant.
Costco's Oconomowoc site plans received approval from the city last month.