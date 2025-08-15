Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Phyllis King, Waukesha County Technical College

As the new chief strategist for AI advancement at Waukesha County Technical College, Phyllis King is set to spearhead the development of the college’s artificial intelligence programs, fostering local and national collaborations.

Prior to WCTC, King spent nearly 30 years in various roles at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and most recently served as associate vice chancellor for more than 13 years.

King is widely regarded as a community leader who has served on the boards of many nonprofits in industries including education, business development, banking and health care.

She currently serves on the boards of the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, UW Credit Union and Penfield Children’s Center, where she is the chair for the 30th Annual Croquet Ball.

King’s leadership impact extends to a number of other efforts, including M3, a Milwaukee public education network comprised of MPS, MATC and UWM, designed to increase the retention, graduation and career success rates of all students; and Moon Shot for Equity for UWM, which is designed to close equity gaps in higher education by 2030.

“What really drives me deeply is my belief in developing human potential.”

– Phyllis King, chief strategist for AI advancement, Waukesha County Technical College

Finalists:

Robert Arzbaecher, Carmen Schools of Science & Technology and City Forward Collective

Robert Arzbaecher is the former CEO of Actuant Corp. and a current board member of Carmen Schools of Science & Technology and City Forward Collective.

In addition to providing high-level insights and guidance to the Carmen board, Arzbaecher co-chairs the school’s capital campaign committee. Carmen is seeking support from donors for its new $55 million facility, currently under construction on Milwaukee’s south side.

As a former business executive, Arzbaecher’s business insights are invaluable, Carmen’s leadership team says.

“Quite simply, without Bob’s impact, Carmen would have a much harder time reaching our fundraising goal,” said Aaron Lippman, CEO of Carmen Schools.

Arzbaecher spends at least 10 hours a week helping Carmen and additional hours at City Forward Collective, a Milwaukee nonprofit and advocacy group that works to ensure all students have an opportunity to attend a high-quality school.

Arzbaecher is also a donor to multiple organizations across southeast Wisconsin that advocate for children in the community.

Amber Cochran, StaffWyze

Amber Cochran is the founder of StaffWyze, an HR firm geared towards small businesses and startups, and a volunteer for Pringle Nature Center in Kenosha County.

Since beginning her volunteer service at Pringle Nature Center in 2023, she has contributed more than 200 pro bono hours as an HR consultant, work that would otherwise have cost Pringle Nature Center thousands of dollars.

Cochran’s non-financial contributions to Pringle Nature Center have “fundamentally strengthened the organization,” said Elizabeth Alvey, executive director of the Pringle Nature Center.

“Amber has applied her time and leadership to fortify our operations and position PNC for long-term success,” said Alvey. “Her work has directly impacted staff well-being, board engagement and organizational efficiency, all without financial compensation.”

In addition to restructuring PNC’s boards and committees to increase accountability, Cochran has also revised the nature center’s employee evaluation system and compensation practices, which has helped improve employee satisfaction and retention.

Cochran has also helped PNC extend its community reach with local professionals and volunteers who can lend their skills to the organization.

Julie Tolan, Lauber Business Partners

Julie Tolan is co-owner of Lauber Business Partners, president of Lauber Community Partners and a founding board member for St. Augustine Preparatory Academy.

She has given hundreds of hours over nearly 10 years as a volunteer board member for Aug Prep, located on Milwaukee’s south side.

Tolan has played a key role in the school’s growth, helping mentor leadership, interview key stakeholders and shape strategic fundraising efforts.

She is also an advisor to a number of local nonprofits, offering insight and mentorship. Previously, Lauber served as president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee and president of the United Performing Arts Fund.

“While her day-to-day work is at Lauber Business Partners, Julie brings a spirit of servant leadership to all she does across Milwaukee,” said Abby Andrietsch, CEO of Aug Prep. “She gives generously of her time and talents, not for accolades, but because she believes in building a stronger community.”

Lauber has been “instrumental” in the school’s ability to secure key strategic partnerships and philanthropic investments, Andrietsch added.