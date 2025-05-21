The Corners of Brookfield announces expansion and makeover plans with new apartments, retail

A major expansion and makeover is planned for the The Corners of Brookfield, which will include the addition of more apartments and retail space to the west of the complex, and a “reimagining” of Market Street on the eastern portion of the complex, which will include the closure and repurposing of Silverspot Cinema, the owner of the mixed-use town center in the Town of Brookfield announced Wednesday.

IM Properties, a United Kingdom-based company with an office in Chicago, first developed The Corners southeast of West Bluemound and North Barker roads in 2017 with 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space anchored by a Von Maur department store, as well as apartments and entertainment space.

In 2021, IM purchased a 4-acre site just west of the initial development and formerly occupied by the demolished La Quinta Hotel and two restaurants, planning at the time to use a portion of it for a hotel.

- Advertisement -

However, development plans west of The Corners of Brookfield, called the West End, now call for 278 luxury apartments in two buildings and 40,000 square feet of retail space, much of which would be in a “marquee” retail space for a “signature tenant” along Bluemound Road. IM is currently negotiating lease terms with this tenant, according to a press release.

“Retailing is remarkably sophisticated, and we have been noticed by key existing and new brands for all the right reasons,” said Robert Gould, head of IM Properties in the US.

The West End development will also include the West End Club, an enhanced fitness and wellness amenity for residents of The Corners.

- Advertisement -

Construction on the West End is expected to begin in the first half of 2026, according to the release. The retail space and apartments would be developed within a tax incremental financing district the town of Brookfield established in 2014.

West End expansion 1 of 4

Local firms are playing key roles in the West End project. Milwaukee-based multi-family residential development firm Mandel Group, which manages residential operations at The Corners, is advising on development and Milwaukee-based design firm RINKA is serving as project architect.

- Advertisement -

Mandel Group senior partner Bob Monnat said residential demand at The Corners has remained strong with the development’s existing 244 apartments remaining nearly fully leased.

“Our first offering to ‘Live Above It All’ at The Corners has outperformed our expectations from its initial opening in 2018,” Monnat said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind walkable environment for our residents, and we are thrilled with how popular this concept has been. …This is an extremely popular location for suburban renters. With the West End, we’re looking to achieve a ‘best-in-class’ luxury experience for our residents.”

Market Street redevelopment

In addition to expansion at the West End, IM also announced that it is planning a makeover of Market Street at The Corners, which runs along the east side of the complex, including new stores and upgrades to the public spaces.

Part of the change is the closing of the Silverspot Cinema on June 16. The Corners and Silverspot Cinema mutually agreed to end the movie theater’s lease as the movie industry faces headwinds, according to the release. That space will be repurposed later in the year.

Evereve, which opened in 2024 a block over on High Street, will move to a larger space on Market Street and the block will also get Wisconsin’s first Alo Yoga store, a Los Angeles-based premium activewear brand.

Both of those locations are currently being built out and are expected to open by late summer, joining tenants like Bluemercury, Rowan, Sunglass Hut, Margaux Brasserie and [solidcore] that opened new stores at The Corners last year.

Other spaces on the street have been leased or have letters of intent and leases are being negotiated, according to the release. More 2025 store openings are expected to be announced later.

Market Street redevelopment 1 of 3

Construction on public space improvements on Market Street are expected to be completed in late August. That work includes changes to the landscape and hardscape, bench seating, planters, and sidewalk and parking realignments that were started earlier in May.

“The Corners, Town of Brookfield has completely transformed the landscape of the Bluemound Road corridor in a way that no one thought possible,” said Tom Hagie, Town of Brookfield administrator. “The town is excited and encouraged by the proposed changes to Market Street and the expansion of The Corners with the West End. We look forward to partnering with The Corners team again on this new development.”

Pepper Construction has been appointed general contractor on the Market Street initiative. Hunzinger Construction continues its role as landlord contractor for delivery of new space to retail tenants.

More articles about The Corners of Brookfield: