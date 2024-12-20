Continental Properties closes $210 million real estate fund

[caption id="attachment_603606" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Jim Schloemer[/caption]
Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties
has closed its ninth private real estate fund, raising a total of $210 million.
The money will be invested in the development of suburban apartment communities. Continental Properties expects to use the funding to develop between 14 and 16 properties with a projected aggregate stabilized value exceeding $1 billion.
“Closing our third development fund amid a challenging economic and political landscape underscores Continental’s ability to execute our strategic vision while offering investors a compelling opportunity to participate in what we believe will be under-supplied housing markets in 2026 and beyond,” said Jim Schloemer
, co-founder and CEO of Continental Properties. “This milestone also positions Continental to maintain its momentum in addressing the growing demand for market-rate, workforce-attainable housing."
Since late 2019, Continental Properties has raised $1.7 billion, achieving a total portfolio value of over $5 billion. In 2024, the firm broke ground on 3,517 apartment homes.
"In an environment where private real estate offerings and private equity groups face liquidity challenges, our ability to raise substantial capital in a short period demonstrates our solid track record over the past 45 years and ability to deliver exceptional results to our investors,” said Dan Minahan
, president of Continental Properties. “Our focus remains on meeting the evolving needs of our residents and investors to ensure sustainable growth and long-term value for all stakeholders.”
Continental Properties is a developer and operator of multifamily communities, retail, and hospitality properties. The firm has developed more than 133 apartment communities encompassing more than 35,000 apartment homes in 20 states, according to its website.