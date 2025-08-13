Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Construction for tech hub, apartment buildings underway at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Construction work on the Pabst 59 project in August. Image from Wingspan Development Group
Construction work on the Pabst 59 project in August. Image from Wingspan Development Group
Learn more about:
Nicholas & AssociatesWingspan Development GroupChris Coleman

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Construction is steadily advancing on Pabst 59, a 59-acre mixed-use project in Oconomowoc that combines technology-focused office and industrial space, new housing and retail. The Pabst 59 site is part of the Pabst Farms development district and is located south of Pabst Farms Boulevard and east of the Fleet Farm store at 1555 Pabst Farms

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.