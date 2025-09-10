Construction begins on 278-unit luxury apartment project in St. Francis

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Construction has begun on The Bluffs on Lake, a new 278-unit luxury apartment development on one of the last developable lakefront sites in St. Francis.

Developed by Chicago-based M&R Development in partnership with Atlanta-based Campbell Capital Group, the upscale rental community is being built on a 21-acre bluff at 3700 S. Lake Drive.

The project follows the success of the nearby 42 Hundred on the Lake, another joint venture between the two firms that opened in 2021.

Set to open in late 2026, The Bluffs on Lake will feature studio to three-bedroom apartments, underground parking and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, which will be partially occupied by restaurant with outdoor seating, according to a press release.

Anthony Rossi Jr., executive vice president of M&R Development, said the project aims to meet growing demand for luxury lakefront living with enhanced amenities for today’s renters.

“Following the resounding success of 42 Hundred on the Lake, we are thrilled to be back in St. Francis for an encore,” Rossi said, in the release. “Our first St. Francis community ushered in a new era of luxury rental living in this area and leased up in record time. Four years later, we find renter demand has only increased for apartments that offer a desirable lakefront location, stylish residences and a full suite of amenities that allow them to live, work and play from home.”

The development will include a two-story clubhouse with entertainment and wellness features such as:

A business center with private booths, meeting spaces, and conference rooms

A meditation room and zen garden

Entertainment lounge, game room, and media room

Pet spa and 24-hour coffee bar

Two-level fitness center with yoga studio and bike storage

Infinity-edge pool, grilling areas, fire tables and bocce ball court

Outdoor courtyards with games, lounges and a dog park

“Ever since the pandemic, our residents have placed a higher emphasis on health and wellness, so we wanted to address that by building out these special spaces focused on one’s well-being,” said Rossi. “It’s the first time we’ve offered a meditation room and zen garden, so I’m excited to see the spaces come to life. But like at 42 Hundred on the Lake, I think it will be The Bluffs’ areas for play that will impress residents the most.”

“This is our fourth project in five years to break ground in Wisconsin, and we particularly like this area south of Milwaukee for its accessibility to the airport as well as growing employment centers and easy access to I-94, plus, it’s just 35 minutes from the Illinois border,” said Rossi.

The Bluffs on Lake was designed by Poole & Poole Architecture with Madison-based Stevens Construction Corp. serving as general contractor and Chicago-based RMK Management Corp. overseeing leasing and property management.

In addition to 42 Hundred on the Lake, M&R Development’s recent Wisconsin projects includein Wauwatosa andin Madison.