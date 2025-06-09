Construction beginning on 700-unit Pleasant Prairie apartment project

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Construction work is set to begin this month on an apartment development in Pleasant Prairie that will include more than 700 apartment units at full buildout.

To be called Inspire Prairie Springs, the apartment development is proposed by Bond Cos., which has corporate offices in Chicago and Los Angeles. The development will be built on a 66-acre parcel at 11423 110th St., which is located just east of the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets along I-94.

Bond is planning a groundbreaking ceremony this week as its construction partners commence construction on the project's first two phases, which will include 332 apartment units across three buildings that are expected to be completed in late 2026, according to a press release.

Construction on another 388 apartments will commence following the first two phases.

"When both phases are completed in 2028, Inspire Prairie Springs will be one of the largest-ever multifamily developments in Kenosha County, addressing the high level of demand for housing in southeast Wisconsin," the press release said.

Bond pointed to major employers such as Eli Lilly, Haribo, and Uline as key contributors to rising housing needs in the area.

[caption id="attachment_614358" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Project rendering from Bond Companies[/caption]

Inspire Prairie Springs will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 500 to 1,410 square feet. Each three-story building will be elevator-served and provide direct access to underground parking. Amenities will include two clubhouses, each fully equipped with a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space, dog wash facility, golf simulator and a party room. Outdoor amenities will include a pool, pickleball courts, putting green, cabana areas, grilling stations, dog park and playground.

The project was first proposed in August 2024 and will be supported by a tax incremental financing district. At that time, the entire project was estimated to cost $185 million.

Monthly rents could range from $1,400 to $2,225, according to village documents from August.

Bond Cos. has completed more than $4 billion in real estate transactions nationwide, including more than 4,200 apartment units completed, according to its website. The company was founded in 1987 by Rob Bond and his brother Larry, who were raised in the Milwaukee area.