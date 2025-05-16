Condo development advances in Franklin

Kenosha-based Bear Development is planning a 44-unit condominium development in Franklin.

The firm is pitching the project for an undeveloped site southeast of Highway 36 and West Meadowview Drive. There, 17 two-family condominiums would surround a new street, according to city documents. The concept plans also show an additional five two-family units to the east along a private drive.

Plans also include a parking lot for the nearby Irish Cottage bar and restaurant to the northeast of the development.

Bear received approval last week from the Franklin Plan Commission.

In a memo to the city, Daniel Szczap of Bear Development outlined the property history as platted and divided as part of the nearby Ryan Meadows Subdivision. In the memo, Szczap describes the condos as “townhome style.”