Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Condo development advances in Franklin

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
A conceptual rendering of the proposed duplexes. Rendering from Bear Development
A conceptual rendering of the proposed duplexes. Rendering from Bear Development
Learn more about:
Bear Real Estate GroupDaniel Szczap

Kenosha-based Bear Development is planning a 44-unit condominium development in Franklin.

The firm is pitching the project for an undeveloped site southeast of Highway 36 and West Meadowview Drive. There, 17 two-family condominiums would surround a new street, according to city documents. The concept plans also show an additional five two-family units to the east along a private drive.

Plans also include a parking lot for the nearby Irish Cottage bar and restaurant to the northeast of the development.

- Advertisement -

Bear received approval last week from the Franklin Plan Commission.

In a memo to the city, Daniel Szczap of Bear Development outlined the property history as platted and divided as part of the nearby Ryan Meadows Subdivision. In the memo, Szczap describes the condos as “townhome style.”

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.