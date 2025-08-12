Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Health Care

Compass Health Center prepares to open new Brookfield location

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Compass Health Center's Brookfield location at 175 N. Corporate Dr. Photo credit: Compass Health Center
Compass Health Center's Brookfield location at 175 N. Corporate Dr. Photo credit: Compass Health Center
Learn more about:
Compass Health CenterChad WetterneckPaul Mueller

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Chicago-based Compass Health Center looks to provide greater access to mental health services with the opening of its new Brookfield facility next month. The 15,000-square-foot facility, located at 175 N. Corporate Drive in Brookfield, will open Sept. 22. Compass Health Center will offer psychiatrist-led partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for treating mood and anxiety

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.