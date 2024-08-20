Community impact for over a century

Joy Gravos, president and chief executive officer of Curative Care Network, is deeply passionate about the organization’s mission and vision, taking pride in leading a company with a history of helping people thrive for over 105 years.

Her leadership style is rooted in empathy, inclusivity, and empowerment, emphasizing the importance of leading by example and fostering a supportive environment where everyone feels valued and heard.

“The most important lesson I can offer younger colleagues is to embrace continuous learning and resilience, be steadfast in the pursuit of your mission driven strategic agenda. Through continuous learning and viewing challenges as opportunities for growth, leaders can navigate their careers with confidence and adaptability. Younger colleagues should believe in the mission and values of their organization and let them be a guide in decisions they make, embracing challenges as opportunities for growth. Most importantly, lead with empathy and integrity, and always remember that our work has a profound impact on the lives of many.”

Gravos hopes her legacy at Curative Care Network will be one of lasting impact and empowerment. She aspires to create a culture of value, support, innovation, and collaboration, significantly expanding services and reach to ensure that more children and adults with disabilities and limiting conditions receive the high-quality care they deserve. Ultimately, she aims to continue to build a resilient, compassionate organization that has a profound impact on the community.

