Commitment to excellence, service, and growth leads Newport Network Solutions to add Fire Alarm division

BizTimes Milwaukee: What sets Newport Network Solutions apart from others in the industry?

Jason Berthelsen: As a company devoted to both quality and integrity, one of our main philosophies is to surround ourselves with others who are likewise committed to excellence in their work. Not only are our employees some of the best in the “biz,” but we are also fortunate to collaborate with partners and vendors who truly want to see us grow and succeed. These relationships are incredibly important to us, and we’re humbled by the opportunities our partnerships have brought to us over the years. We always aim to reciprocate the support we’ve been given by applying the golden rule to everything we do and we believe this mindset both sets us apart and sets us up to be a go-to resource in southeastern Wisconsin for decades to come.

BizTimes: Do you have any new products or services to announce?

Berthelsen: Yes! We’re excited to announce that we’ve recently added a Fire Alarm division at NNS, which includes full design, installation and monitoring to protect your business from fire hazards. We believe that by adding this division to our company, we have an opportunity to offer a more comprehensive service to our customers and partners. The Fire Alarm division will complement our existing Network Infrastructure and Security divisions and give our partners and customers the peace of mind they need to focus on their business. While expanding, we’ll continue to maintain the same model of success we follow in our other divisions to provide more quality solutions to the area.

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your employees?

Berthelsen: Our biggest responsibility is to create more opportunities for our employees to grow and succeed. We achieve this in many ways. First, we share our vision with our employees. It’s important to us that they’re fully aware of the big picture, they’re included in our decision making, and they understand where we’re headed within every division. This requires transparency and trust, which contributes to a real family dynamic here at NNS. We have an open-door policy with all our employees and managers. This drives efficiency and gives everyone a seat at the table. Finally, we simply let our employees do their jobs. We believe in support and facilitation rather than micromanagement and dictation. We’re confident in our employees’ abilities to work autonomously and make the right decisions.

BizTimes: Where do you see your company in 1 year? 5 years?

Berthelsen: In the next year, we hope to see significant growth in our new Fire Alarm division. We have the right people in place. Our product partnerships have been formed. Now comes the fun part. We love to create, build and execute a new project, and this process encompasses all aspects of true entrepreneurialism—something we’re passionate about. Additionally, we aim to double in size over the next five years, which is in line with our past growth. One of the ways we can accomplish this is through acquisition. We’re always open to the possibility of purchasing other companies. In the meantime, we’ll continue to focus on building up all our divisions by working together and fostering a company community of progress and mentorship.

