Real Estate

Commercial, apartment building planned on Milwaukee’s south side

By Hunter Turpin
A rendering of the building proposed at 911 E. Cesar E. Chavez Drive.
A local businessowner is seeking city approval to purchase and develop a site on Milwaukee’s south side to accommodate his expanding business.

Miguel Garza, the owner and operator of MG Multiservicios Milwaukee, a tax service provider, plans to purchase a vacant, city-owned lot down the street from his business’ current office.

The 7,800-square-foot lot at 911 S. César E. Chávez Drive was acquired by the city in 2018 after a property tax foreclosure. There, Garza plans to develop a two-story building with two commercial units on the lower level, one of which would be occupied by MG Multiservicios, and two apartments above.

According to a report prepared by the city’s Department of City Development, Garza estimates that construction will cost $400,000. The development site will cost $25,000.

Garza’s proposal to purchase the site, which is located across the street from an El Rey grocery store, will be reviewed by Milwaukee’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee next week.

