Commentary: Wrongheaded opposition

In our June 2 issue I wrote about the troublesome trends in Milwaukee city government with some officials opposing plans for a hotel in Deer District, a lack of progress on plans for a massive mixed-use development at the Marcus Performing Arts Center parking structure site and opposition to parts of Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s plans to make development of certain types of housing easier. Fortunately, the hotel project ultimately was approved by the Common Council. Also, a reworked plan to modernize the city’s zoning code to boost and diversify the city’s housing stock was approved by the Common Council, however, the most ambitious elements of the original plan were removed. Meanwhile, there’s another troubling development controversy at City Hall. Two of the many challenges facing Milwaukee are the lack of affordable housing available and the lack of economic development outside of downtown or adjacent neighborhoods like the Third Ward or East Side. So, you would think there would be great excitement for a massive development on a 50-acre site on the far northwest side of the city, an area that struggled for years. Milwaukee-based development firm Royal Capital Group, founded by Milwaukee native Kevin Newell, unveiled plans in 2023 for a multi-phased development that would eventually include 1,125 residential units, including apartments, some owner-occupied units and some units for seniors. A development like this could provide a huge boost for this part of the city with more housing options and more residents in the neighborhood to patronize businesses in that area. But the project has faced intense opposition in the neighborhood and is opposed by the area’s alderwoman, Larresa Taylor. The opposition is based on fears the development will increase crime in the area and also environmental impact concerns, including opposition to the destruction of numerous large, old trees. In an attempt to alleviate concerns with the project, known as Cudahy Farms, Newell has scaled it back dramatically to just 212 apartments, a reduction of more than 80%, which is really unfortunate. Despite the changes, the opposition remains. Regarding fears that the project will lead to increased crime in the area, Taylor pointed to the troubled Woodlands condominium development nearby and problems with a Royal Capital property in Madison. Newell blamed those issues on a property management firm that has been replaced. Of course, Royal Capital must be held accountable for ensuring that this development is well managed. But the firm has a good track record and the city needs this development, and many more like it. Development doesn’t cause crime, people do. The city has a lot of issues with crime and needs to address those. But opposing the Cudahy Farms development isn’t going to help.