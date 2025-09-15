Log In
Real Estate

Colder’s store sells for nearly $9 million after acquisition

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Colder's store in Oak Creek. Image from Google.
Learn more about:
Boston Inc.Colder’s

After acquiring furniture and appliance retailer Colder’s last week, Steven’s Point-based Boston Inc. has closed on its first purchase of one of Colder’s metro Milwaukee stores.

According to state property records, Boston Inc. acquired the Colder’s Furniture, Appliances and Mattresses store in Oak Creek, which sits on a 16-acre property at 9725 S. 13th St., for $8.75 million.

The property’s seller was a Brookfield-based entity called Investment 9725 LLC.

Boston, Inc., also known as Boston FAM, is the parent company of several Ashley HomeStore of Wisconsin locations and all Furniture and ApplianceMart locations. With the acquisition of Colder’s and its four stores, Boston FAM will oversee 21 furniture and appliance showrooms across the state.

Colder’s other locations are in Grafton, West Allis and Delafield, but public records for the sale of those properties were not available Monday.

