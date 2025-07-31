Coffee Break: Tom Wielenbeck

Business analyst, CTaccess
275 Regency Court, Brookfield
ctaccess.com
| Industry: IT services and consulting
- Tom Wielenbeck is excited by how quickly IT tools are evolving. “In my training sessions, I often take a real issue a team is facing and build a working solution – sometimes two or three – in a single two-hour meeting. It’s incredibly rewarding.”
- The most challenging part of his current role is the breadth of his responsibilities. He handles the full software development lifecycle, sales, training and support. “I enjoy being the connective tissue across those functions; it gives me a deep understanding of the full impact of our solutions.”
- He’s recently noticed a shift in local businesses preferring to own their IT tools rather than using a subscription model. “Cloud-based and hosted environments are becoming the go-to as businesses recognize long-term savings and flexibility.”
- In his spare time, Wielenbeck enjoys camping, traveling, gaming with friends and cooking.
- He describes himself as a dedicated, improvement-driven worker. “I prioritize deep focus time for complex tasks like development and continuously audit my processes to operate more efficiently.”
- He roasts his own coffee and enjoys making sweet espresso drinks. “When I don’t have energy to make all that though, I will just drink the espresso straight.”