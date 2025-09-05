CNH begins moving employees to former Runzheimer HQ in Waterford

CNH Industrial
, a manufacturer of specialized machinery for the agricultural and construction industries, has started moving hundreds of employees to a recently purchased building in Waterford.
The company acquired
the former Runzheimer International
corporate headquarters office building, located at 1 Runzheimer Parkway, in March. CNH purchased the 66,000-square-foot office building for $1.5 million, according to state records.
Now, 230 CNH employees are being relocated to the Waterford facility.
"We can confirm that we own the Waterford facility and are moving our employees there," said a spokesperson with CNH, who also confirmed that its “remaining employees” will be relocated to CNH Industrial’s downtown campus at 700 State St. in Racine in the coming weeks.
"We are relocating approximately 230 employees to our new Waterford office and the remaining employees will relocate to our Downtown (Racine) Campus in the coming weeks," said the CNH spokesperson, who works out of CNH Industrial America LLC's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois.
The CNH spokesperson declined to share additional information on where the employees are being moved from.
CNH has had a presence in the Racine area for more than 180 years and still has several facilities in Racine County, including a test facility in Mount Pleasant
that opened in 2023. At that time, the company said it had approximately 1,900 people between its Racine and Mount Pleasant locations.
CNH Industrial America is a subsidiary of United Kingdom-based CNH Industrial NV.
