Clinic opens in Racine County truck stop

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Interstate Health has opened a new urgent and primary care clinic in the Racine PETRO truck stop southwest of I-94 and Highway 20.

“We are thrilled to open our new clinic in the Racine PETRO, a premier truck stop that not only serves commercial drivers, but also is a landmark for the villages of Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant and Yorkville,” said Jeff Seraphine, Interstate Health chief executive officer. “Our mission is to ensure access to quality health care for people who frequent America’s highways. By offering urgent care, primary care and occupational health services to the people who know and trust the Racine PETRO, we believe we are fulfilling our mission in a meaningful way.”

Interstate Health leaders and Racine PETRO owner Michael Willkomm celebrated the opening of the new clinic this week during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“On behalf of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, we thank Interstate Health and Racine PETRO for bringing this innovative healthcare model to our community,” said Matt Montemurro, president and CEO of RAMAC. “In addition to the commercial drivers that Interstate Health Racine will serve, I am confident that other people traveling through our community will benefit from having another option of accessing quality urgent care, primary care, and occupational health services. We are excited for their membership in RAMAC and to share in this special announcement.”

Interstate Health Racine is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers primary care, urgent care and occupational health services. This includes Department of Transportation and pre-employment physicals, preventative care and wellness visits, vaccines, medication management and more.

“It is a privilege to serve the drivers who utilize Racine PETRO for their on-the-road needs, and I can’t think of a more important service to offer them than accessible health care that does not interfere with their work,” said Willkomm. “I have spent considerable time talking to our patrons, and I often hear stories of drivers delaying or postponing their health care needs. When I heard what Interstate Health was building, I got very excited about the idea of being part of the solution.”

Interstate Health launched in November 2022 with significant backing by transportation and logistics executives. The company says it aims to solve for disparities in health and wellness for commercial drivers.