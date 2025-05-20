Clarios investing up to $1 billion to build new critical minerals processing plant

Glendale-based car battery manufacturer Clarios
is in the process of selecting a site to build a new critical minerals processing and recovery plant in the U.S.
The company will spend up to $1 billion to build the plant at a soon-to-be determined location, according to a Tuesday announcement. The company has already completed preliminary site assessments in Indiana, Texas and Utah.
Representatives with Clarios declined to share if Wisconsin was considered as a possible location for the new facility.
"We're excited to announce the next step in our strategy to increase our investment in the United States," said Mark Wallace
, CEO of Clarios. "This initiative reflects our deep commitment to sustainability, innovation and building resilient supply chains. By advancing our recycling capabilities and deploying cutting-edge technologies, we're not only strengthening the domestic supply of critical minerals—we're also supporting national security and a more sustainable future."
The new critical minerals processing and recovery plant will extract antimony and other critical minerals from recycled materials.
The facility will support Clarios’ goal of bolstering the country’s supply chain of critical minerals, which the company says are “essential” for national security.
Critical minerals like antimony are used in a variety of defense and military applications. Antimony is used in the production of ammunition, night vision goggles, infrared sensors and precision optics.
"The extraction and processing of these minerals are vital to reducing the United States' reliance on foreign sources and ensuring a stable and secure supply chain," the company's announcement says. "This is particularly important given the current geopolitical landscape and the increasing demand for advanced defense technologies."
The $1 billion investment was enabled through “recent executive orders and using federal advanced manufacturing credits,” Tuesday’s announcement says.
Clarios' recently announced $6 billion investment
, focused on "accelerating innovation," highlights critical minerals processing and recovery. Up to $1.9 billion was earmarked for this effort.