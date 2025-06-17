Clarios examining sites for technology campus that will produce supercapacitors

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Glendale-based Clarios, a manufacturer of car batteries, is taking part in a site selection process to determine where the company will build a “next generation” technology campus, according to a Tuesday announcement. The campus would be anchored by a facility used to make supercapacitor systems. Supercapacitors are used for advanced energy storage. They are commonly

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Glendale-based Clarios, a manufacturer of car batteries, is taking part in a site selection process to determine where the company will build a “next generation” technology campus, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The campus would be anchored by a facility used to make supercapacitor systems. Supercapacitors are used for advanced energy storage.

They are commonly used in data centers to support AI usage and for advanced military technology. Currently, Clarios says production of supercapacitors mainly takes place on China.

"The innovative pairing of our supercapacitor technology and market leading Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries is the ideal solution for the auto sector and beyond," said Mark Wallace, chief executive officer at Clarios. "This announcement expands our American manufacturing capabilities to serve our customers with cutting edge technology and help secure supply chains in the U.S."

Clarios sees long-term business opportunities for its supercapacitor solutions in AI data centers; grid, industrial, and defense applications; and other high-demand sectors.

This announcement is the first step to onshore a domestic supercapacitor supply chain, which is outlined in the Clarios $6 billion U.S. energy manufacturing investment plan. That plan earmarked $1 billion for “next generation technologies.”

Clarios is considering sites in states where it currently operates and expects to announce a location later this year.