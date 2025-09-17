CJ & Associates, Inc.

Waukesha | Founded: 1984

Employees: 37 | Industry: Interior design

Revenue (2025 projected): $21.5 million

CJ & Associates is an interior design firm offering workplace consulting, change management, furniture solutions, interior construction remodeling, architectural interiors, AV and workplace branding services.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

Kim Hastings, president: “We stay ahead of market trends and evolving customer needs by fostering a culture of continuous learning and proactive engagement. Our team regularly participates in training opportunities and continuing education to sharpen our expertise and stay current with industry developments. We’re intentional about networking, building relationships with peers, partners and clients to gain insight into emerging challenges and opportunities.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“Three years from now, success would mean maintaining a high employee retention rate, reflecting a strong internal culture where our team feels valued, supported and empowered to grow. We envision expanding into new markets and locations, while offering additional services that bring even more value to our clients.”

How has your leadership style evolved as the company has grown?

“My leadership style has become more relaxed and focused on being present, truly enjoying the journey and the incredible moments happening around me. I’ve also grown more confident in taking calculated risks, holding people more accountable, and strengthening external relationships that help drive exposure and opportunity.”