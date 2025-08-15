Christian Brothers Automotive plans New Berlin location

Houston, Texas-based auto repair chain Christian Brothers Automotive
is planning to open another Wisconsin location, at 15260 W. Beloit Road in New Berlin.
Christian Brothers plans to build a 6,400-square-foot facility with 10 service bays on the vacant site northeast of South Forest Point Boulevard and West Beloit Road. Services will include routine maintenance and repair of personal vehicles, advanced diagnostics, electrical system repairs, flushes, suspension and steering adjustments, oil changes and brake servicing, according to documents submitted to the city of New Berlin.
The building will also include a customer reception area and supporting office space.
If approved, the auto shop will be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service on Saturdays will be temporary and will stop 90 days after the shop opens. Construction is scheduled to start in April 2026 and be completed by December.
The franchisee will hire eight to 10 employees to operate the business.
In June, the company submitted plans
to the city of Pewaukee to open a 9-bay auto shop on the vacant land west of Menards
and north of Jilly’s Car Wash
on Capitol Drive.
The company’s Pewaukee and New Berlin locations will add to Christian Brothers’ two existing Wisconsin locations in the Madison area.
“The hope is that over the course of the next few years, we will bring even more locations to the greater Milwaukee area,” Brad Fink
, chief growth officer at Christian Brothers Automotive, told BizTimes in June.
Christian Brothers Automotive has more than 310 locations nationwide.