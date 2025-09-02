Chinese manufacturer acquires Jackson-based Fairview International, establishes North American HQ

Chinese flexible packaging manufacturer TedPack LLC
has acquired the packaging operations of Jackson-based Fairview International LLC
, a global sourcing and supply chain company.
Following the acquisition, TedPack has opened a United States headquarters located at 211 N. Franklin St. in Port Washington. TedPack has served the American market from China for 13 years, according to an announcement from the company.
"This acquisition allows us to provide better localized services to customers across all 50 states," said Noah Zhang
, co-founder of TedPack. "The United States has long been our main market, and by establishing operations here, we can offer improved response times and closer customer support."
Fairview International was led by chief executive officer Vince Cochran
, who announced the transition in a letter to customers on July 2. He now serves as CEO of TedPack's North American headquarters.
All current agreements, terms, and ongoing projects will continue without interruption under TedPack LLC management, according to the company’s announcement.
The acquisition represents TedPack's strategy to expand its global presence and tap into international workforce capabilities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.