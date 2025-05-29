Chicago firm plans eco-resort at former college campus along Geneva Lake

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

A Chicago hospitality firm is planning its debut project — an eco-resort with a nature preserve, hotel and restaurants — at a former college campus in Williams Bay, situated on the northwestern edge of Geneva Lake in Walworth County. The 137-acre property is located generally along North Lakeshore Drive, south of West Geneva Street. It

The development will include a 90-acre nature preserve, which will be open to the public and include a new trail system to connect to the Geneva Lake Shore Path.

"(The reserve will) protect and restore the area’s natural beauty and create an inclusive and cooperative environment for the sustainable development of the local area," the announcement says.

chef-driven restaurants that "showcase seasonal, locally sourced produce."

“We are honored to be the next stewards of this remarkable site," Krehbiel said in the announcement. "Our vision is to work hand-in-hand with the local community, our stakeholders and partners to thoughtfully restore the property and create a new destination that both locals and visitors can enjoy. Through the launch of this refined country retreat, we aim to set a new standard that offers enriching experiences and a true sense of place”.