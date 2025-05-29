Chicago firm plans eco-resort at former college campus along Geneva Lake

A Chicago hospitality firm is planning its debut project — an eco-resort with a nature preserve, hotel and restaurants — at a former college campus in Williams Bay, situated on the northwestern edge of Geneva Lake in Walworth County.
The 137-acre property is located generally along North Lakeshore Drive, south of West Geneva Street. It was used by George Williams College, established in the late 1800s and later absorbed by Aurora University in 1992, until it closed in December of 2023.
In April, an affiliate of a company called Topography Hospitality
purchased the property for $21 million, according to state property records.
Founded in 2021, Topography Hospitality is run by Liam Krehbiel
, a fourth-generation member of the Krehbiel family, which founded tech manufacturing giant Molex
in the 1930s and, about 10 years ago, sold the business for $7.2 billion, according to Forbes
.
Topography's plans for the resort, called The Preserve of Williams Bay
, include 68 hotel rooms in a lodge, cabins and boathouse, two restaurants and a retreat center, according to a Thursday announcement.
The development will include a 90-acre nature preserve, which will be open to the public and include a new trail system to connect to the Geneva Lake Shore Path.
"(The reserve will) protect and restore the area’s natural beauty and create an inclusive and cooperative environment for the sustainable development of the local area," the announcement says.
The resort's dining offerings will include chef-driven restaurants that "showcase seasonal, locally sourced produce."
“We are honored to be the next stewards of this remarkable site," Krehbiel said in the announcement. "Our vision is to work hand-in-hand with the local community, our stakeholders and partners to thoughtfully restore the property and create a new destination that both locals and visitors can enjoy. Through the launch of this refined country retreat, we aim to set a new standard that offers enriching experiences and a true sense of place”.
The Williams Bay Village Board approved the resort plans in December, over opposition from some village residents, village documents show. Topography anticipates the resort will open in 2027.
