CEO of commercial real estate firm Boerke to step down this month

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Sean Robbins Sean Robbins, CEO of Milwaukee commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, will step down this month. Appointed last May, Robbins will now join the executive leadership team at a national health care organization, according to a LinkedIn post from Boerke. Before joining Beorke, Robbins served in several

[caption id="attachment_591087" align="alignleft" width="300"]Sean Robbins[/caption]

Sean Robbins, CEO of Milwaukee commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, will step down this month.

Appointed last May, Robbins will now join the executive leadership team at a national health care organization, according to a LinkedIn post from Boerke. Before joining Beorke, Robbins served in several leadership roles within the Blue Cross Blue Shield system.

"Under Sean’s leadership, we sharpened our strategy, deepened our culture and connection to the community, and positioned ourselves for sustainable growth," the post said. "His vision and drive have helped set us on a path we’re committed to moving forward."

Principal broker Mike Keane will be appointed as interim CEO as the firm searches for its next CEO.

"Sean brought tremendous energy and vision to Boerke, helping us take meaningful steps forward as a company," said Ben Adank, Boerke board chairman. "While we'll miss his leadership, we're confident in the strong team we have in place and excited to begin the search for our next CEO to carry that momentum into the future."