Centrisys expanding Kenosha HQ once again, launching new company

Kenosha-based Centrisys
is expanding once again with an addition to one of its four buildings located at the company’s headquarters.
Centrisys builds centrifuges that are used in water and wastewater treatment, oil processing and recovery, food processing and biofuel plants throughout the world. The company came to Kenosha in 1999 and has since grown to own four buildings in the Kenosha Business Park at 9586 58th
Place.
The company’s latest expansion will add about 70,000 square feet of space to building four. The new space is expected to be completed next summer. Seven new cranes will be installed within the building, as well as new fabrication and machining equipment. The addition will support service, manufacturing and fabrication work.
In building two, a 2,500-square-foot engineering collaboration space is also being added.
“We are growing and we have been for years, as you can tell by the number of times we’ve expanded. We’re at that point again where we’ve outgrown our service and manufacturing space,” said Michele Whitefield
, business development manager at Centrisys.
The ongoing building expansions aren’t the only way the business is growing. Centrisys has started a new business called IPMW
which will be housed in building four. IPMW is a manufacturing and assembly company for accessory equipment to centrifuges.
“The reason we’re doing that is we have just a little bit more control. It’s right here and our engineers can provide the drawings,” said Whitefield.
While Whitefield did not have an exact estimate, she said new hires will absolutely be needed to support both the building expansion and the ramping up of IPMW.
As for what continues to drive the company’s growth, Whitefield said the fact that Centrisys operates in a “truly recession-proof” industry and the fact that country’s population only continues to grow, driving a need for more wastewater solutions, are contributing factors. The EPA continuing to regulate wastewater is another growth driver for Centrisys.
“Our products are just becoming more and more important,” said Whitefield.
