Centrisys/CNP opens new 70,000-square-foot building at Kenosha headquarters

Kenosha-based Centrisys/CNP
, a manufacturer of decanter centrifuges and advanced biosolid treatment technologies, has opened a new 70,000-square-foot facility at its headquarters campus.
Called “Building 4,” the new space supports the company’s production and repair for large centrifuges while also providing a dedicated space for aftermarket services and the company’s rental fleet program.
Building 4 brings Centrisys/CNP’s total footprint in Kenosha to 300,000 square feet.
“This expansion reflects both the momentum of our business and our commitment to building solutions here in the U.S.,” said Michael Kopper
, CEO and co-founder of Centrisys/CNP. “With new technologies, additional manufacturing space, and increased service capabilities, we’re in a strong position to support larger projects and continue providing the high level of responsiveness our partners expect.”
Building 4 includes several overhead cranes, cobot and laser welding, and a full-scale pilot plant test lab.
Centrisys/CNP has added 20 new positions immediately, and the expansion supports plans to double production output over the next five years.
“Since 1998, we’ve grown from a single building in a new business park to a multi-building manufacturing campus,” said Kopper. “Building 4 is not just about more space, it’s about doing more for our customers, our employees, and the environment through smart design and sustainable practices.”
