Central Standard introduces new THC-infused canned beverage

Milwaukee-based Central Standard Craft Distillery is expanding its ready-to-drink offerings with the addition of THC-infused, non-alcoholic beverages in two flavors.

The new Delta Dawn line features a Door County cherry lemonade flavor and a fruit punch flavor, each infused with 10 milligrams of THC.

Both flavors of Delta Dawn will be available for purchase at the Central Standard Craft Distillery tasting room, located at 320 E. Clybourn St. in Milwaukee, and at select retailers across the state starting this week, according to a press release from the company.

- Advertisement -

“We saw an opportunity to bring our expertise in crafting high-quality spirits to a different kind of beverage,” said Pat McQuillan, co-founder of Central Standard Craft Distillery. “Delta Dawn allows us to provide a new experience for our customers, focusing on delicious, familiar flavors with the added benefit of THC in a safe, controlled way.”

Central Standard makes a variety of ready-to-drink cocktails including a canned cherry vodka lemonade, a bourbon old fashioned, a brandy old fashioned and Rocket Pop, which features cherry vodka with blue raspberry and lemon flavoring.

In addition to its new line of THC-infused beverages, Central Standard will expand its production capacity with a new, larger operation to be located on the Harley-Davidson headquarters campus. In June, the distillery purchased the 73,000-square-foot space on Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The space will be converted into a distillery and tasting room, adding tours, private events, and boosting production more than 20 times its current rate. Central Standard plans to move operations into that facility in early 2026.