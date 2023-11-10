Centers for Independence behavioral health program awarded $4 million federal grant

By
-
Centers for Independence, 2020 W. Wells St. in Milwaukee. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)

Centers for Independence (CFI) has been awarded a $4 million federal grant to support its behavioral health program. The four-year Certified Community Based Health Clinic grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) will fund the treatment of serious mental illness, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders,

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

