Centers for Independence behavioral health program awarded $4 million federal grant

(CFI) has been awarded a $4 million federal grant to support its behavioral health program. The four-year Certified Community Based Health Clinic grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) will fund the treatment of serious mental illness, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders, as well as children/youth with serious emotional disturbance. CFI will use the grant dollars to focus on expanding its capacity to address behavioral health disparities in school-age children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbance and members of the LGBTQ community who experience serious mental illness, a press release states, but funding will be available to treat Milwaukee County residents of all ages. “We are honored to receive support from SAMHSA to expand the essential behavioral health services that CFI provides in our community,” said, CFI president and CEO. “The SAMHSA funds will make a significant difference in the lives of many in Milwaukee County and we’re proud to partner in this important initiative.” In early 2020, CFI’s Behavioral Health program was awarded a $4 million, two-year grant from the SAMHSA to serve adults and children with mental health and substance use disorders as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. CFI enrolled nearly 600 clients with about 50% of those clients referred to the agency from community partners such as the Medical College of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Community Services, and IMPACT Coordinated Entry. Through SAMHSA grant funding, CFI also opened its Children’s Behavioral Health clinic with Children’s Wisconsin as the primary referral partner to address the growing demand. The clinic now serves more than 60 children and families. Every year, almost 3,000 adults living with serious mental illness, addiction or a chronic health condition receive help through CFI Behavioral Health, the nonprofit said.