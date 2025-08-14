Celebrating our region’s nonprofits

A letter from the publisher:

At BizTimes Media, we recognize that a strong and sustainable nonprofit sector is needed to help our city and region flourish. For a decade now, we have proudly recognized the work of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits and philanthropic corporate citizens through our Nonprofit Excellence Awards program. Held this year on July 24, the event highlighted 38 organizations, leaders, donors and companies each doing their part to make our community better. We hope the stories of the work that these organizations and individuals do in areas like health care, education, housing, the arts, trauma and more inspires you to make a difference in any way you can.

You can watch the program on demand at biztimes.com/npea.

Thank you to Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, Versiti and The Bartolotta Restaurants for helping us put the spotlight on these model citizens.

– Dan Meyer, Publisher/Owner, BizTimes Media

– Kate Meyer, Community Engagement/Owner, BizTimes Media

Meet the 2025 winners and finalists:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Geri “Nana” Fotsch

Corporate Citizen of the Year – Legacy Leader: Northwestern Mutual

Corporate Citizen of the Year – Community Catalyst: Lannon Stone Products

Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Phyllis King, Waukesha County Technical College

In-Kind Supporter: Mueller Communications

Next Generation Leadership: Paige Radke, UMB Bank

Innovation in Education: 3DE by Junior Achievement

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: Harambee Homeownership Initiative

Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Patrick Landry, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee

Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Meta House

Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Bay View Community Center of Milwaukee Inc.

Social Enterprise: Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation