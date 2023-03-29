Celebrating 40 years of community economic development

Northwest Side Community Development Corporation (NWSCDC) is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit community development corporation and certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

We have a bedrock commitment to planning and cultivating community economic development activities.

This year, we are honored to celebrate 40 years of community reinvestment at work!

In 1983, the organization was established to create jobs, build partnerships and strengthen communities on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side.

With a holistic and collaborative approach to our mission, we continue to move the needle on job creation, business expansions, planning for public spaces, and investing in disinvested communities.

Through our various programs and initiatives, NWSCDC stirs community economic development. Our mission-based lending program has deployed $17M in capital to small businesses which have created over 1,080 new full-time jobs since 2000.

Today, NWSCDC has a diverse and expanding business loan portfolio, and manages higher loan volume than ever before.

We are also assisting large-scale community development projects and supporting efforts to create environmental sustainability in disinvested areas.

Throughout our 40-year history, NWSCDC has innovated and adapted to changes in the community and economic development landscape. As partnerships have been critical to achieving organizational longevity and community impact, we remain dedicated to leveraging collaborations to create positive, long-term community change.

NWSCDC is in an exciting stage of its life as an organization. Join us on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel , for an evening of reflection, envisioning and celebration.

Northwest Side Community Development Corporation (NWSCDC)

4201 N. 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53216

nwscdc.org

414.444.8200