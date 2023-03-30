Celebrating 25 years of providing residential and commercial flooring

How was the company started?

In 1998, Wisconsin Flooring was founded by Bob Tobe and Laurie Tobe in a building near the corner of Verona Road and County PD. The Design Mart was constructed on Verona Road in 2001 and Wisconsin Flooring moved to that location in June of that year. In 2006, the company went through a re-branding and has since been known as FLOOR360, a locally owned and operated company featuring a 10,000+ sq ft showroom in The Design Mart. A second location was opened in Delafield then moved to Butler with new offices, a design studio and showroom in 2019.

How has the company evolved since its inception?

We believe in constant learning and improvement while adopting best practices in product knowledge, design, customer service and installation. The natural evolution was to create a by-appointment showroom approach for servicing our residential customers. This approach allows us to provide a design experience that’s focused, fun and free of decision stress and crowd distractions. We doubled down on customer service by developing a team of project managers who monitor project progress and proactively communicate issues to prevent problems before they occur.

What do you attribute for the company’s success and longevity?

Instead of exclusively relying on revenue from the residential market and the ups and downs of the housing market, an emphasis was placed on diversification early on. The commercial flooring department was created to provide flooring and tile for everything from Dan Dan Restaurant, to all the tile and surfaces inside the Bradley Symphony Center. A segment of our residential sales department now focuses exclusively on providing the best design, flooring, and installation for custom home builders in addition to renovations and remodels. We also have an in-house fabrication department to create custom area rugs and runners for homeowners and businesses.

What is your core philosophy?

We believe in cultivating and maintaining a team of good people internally and externally by consistently working on building relationships. Out of the almost 60 people on our team, a good portion have been with FLOOR360 over 15 of its 25 years. Our business is based on relationships with vendors, partners, customers, and most of all with team members. To strengthen existing relationships and build new ones in our community, FLOOR360 sponsors makeovers of non-profit facilities that rely 100% on volunteers and donors in the Milwaukee community through our participation in the Design for a Difference movement since 2015.

What do you see as growth opportunities for the company?

Enhancing our capabilities to create specialty offerings like custom carpet runners or installations with high-level of difficulty with high-end products in residential and commercial markets. We are committed to finding new ways to collaborate with our customers and provide superior service in person, in their home, or virtually.

FLOOR360

12500 West Silver Spring Drive

Butler, WI 53007

floor360.com

262.646.7811