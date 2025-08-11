Cedarburg-based engineering firm acquired by Chicago firm

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Chicago-based civil engineering firmannounced that it has acquired Cedarburg-based. Founded in 2003, M Squared Engineering has served municipalities, developers, and agencies in Wisconsin and Illinois with services including transportation engineering, drainage / hydraulics, construction inspection, land surveying, municipal engineering, aviation planning and design, and FEMA flood management. Founded in 1997, DB Sterlin provides civil, structural, construction, and utility engineering. Its clients include the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Tollway, the City of Chicago, Cook County, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, as well as railroad clients, and private and public utilities.