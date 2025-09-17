Catalyst Exhibits Inc.

Kenosha | Founded: 1998

Employees: 150 | Industry: Tradeshows and events

Catalyst Exhibits is a trade show company specializing in the design, fabrication and management of custom exhibits and branded environments. Its services include exhibit design, project management, fabrication, audio-visual integration, logistics, storage and installation.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Scott Hanna, CEO: “At Catalyst Exhibits, design isn’t just part of what we do – it’s the driving force behind everything we build. What sets us apart is our ability to translate complex brand stories into bold, immersive environments. With a fully in-house team of designers, strategists and fabricators, we bring creative ideas to life. While others may focus on just building booths, we focus on creating experiences that reflect the essence of a brand.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Investing in a larger, state-of-the-art facility that brought all design, fabrication, project management and technology teams together under one roof. This move from a dispersed model to a fully integrated workspace strengthened collaboration, streamlined workflows and enhanced quality control.”

How have you approached automation or process improvement as you’ve grown?

“On the fabrication floor advanced machinery and automation have enhanced precision and speed, resulting in higher-quality exhibits delivered on time and within budget. Our commitment to continuous improvement means we are constantly refining these processes to reduce errors and increase efficiency.”