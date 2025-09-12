Carroll University reports historic freshmen class size

This fall, Carroll University
in Waukesha has the largest freshman class in the school’s history.
Carroll University, a private institution established in 1846, welcomed more than 800 first-year students to its campus on Aug. 29, according to a news release. Last fall, Carroll University had 720 first-year students.
The university achieved 121% of its recruitment goal for first-year undergraduate students.
Carroll University freshmen are increasingly benefiting from the Opportunity Scholarship Program and other scholarships. This financial support and two new engineering programs have allowed more students to attend the university, a Carroll University spokesperson said.
The increased freshmen enrollment can also be attributed to well-developed programs and talented faculty, the spokesperson said.
Last month, Carroll University announced a $52.5 million facilities plan
that includes the construction of a new Sullivan School of Business, Engineering and Technology.
Carroll University plans to build a $32 million facility that will bring together business, computer science, aviation science, drone technology, artificial intelligence and new engineering programs under one roof.
“The continued growth of our student body is incredible during these challenging times, and it is a large part of the reason we have committed to investing $52 million into campus,” Carroll president Cindy Gnadinger
said in a news release. “We are proud to be a part of their educational journey and are grateful to play a role in their development.”
This week, the Universities of Wisconsin reported increased freshmen enrollment across eight campuses
. Based on first-day enrollment data, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
, University of Wisconsin-Parkside
and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
each have higher freshman enrollment compared to last year.
Universities of Wisconsin president Jay Rothman
said the system’s statewide enrollment increases among freshmen may be credited to Direct Admit Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Tuition Promise.
Direct Admit Wisconsin is an initiative by the Universities of Wisconsin to proactively offer admission to qualifying high school students without requiring an application. Wisconsin Tuition Promise provides tuition and fees for students from families earning less than $55,000.
These universities have experienced enrollment growth among first-year students at a time when UW system two-year campuses, as well as some private universities, have recently shuttered due to declining enrollment.