Carroll University announces $52.5 million in facilities projects

Beginning this month, Carroll University in Waukesha is embarking on a $52.5 million facilities plan that includes the construction of a new Sullivan School of Business, Engineering and Technology.

Carroll University plans to build a $32 million facility that will bring together business, computer science, aviation science, drone technology, artificial intelligence and new engineering programs under one roof. The project aims to help address a shortage of qualified engineers in the workforce, according to the university’s Tuesday announcement.

“Workforce needs are evolving across the board with employers emphasizing business acumen, digital skills and automation,” said Tim Sullivan, dean of the Sullivan School of Business, Engineering and Technology. “Even beyond technical skills, companies need graduates who can think critically, communicate effectively and lead with confidence and ethics.”

Kahler Slater, VJS Construction and Carroll University staff will lead the design and construction efforts for the project.

Carroll University will sell or repurpose underused facilities and undertake three significant campus projects, including the Sullivan School of Business, Engineering and Technology project, beginning this month and continuing through July 2030.

Facility renovations

As part of the $52.5 million facilities plan, Carroll University will also renovate the Randall School, located at 114 S. Charles St., to house the College of Health Sciences. The project will cost $10.5 million. Carroll purchased the Randall School, formerly known as Randall STEM Elementary School, from the School District of Waukesha in 2023.

Renovating the Randall facility will support Carroll’s growing Physician Assistant Studies Program, as well as its Therapeutic Abilities Clinic and the Carroll University Rehabilitative Exercise Clinic. The clinics provide free health care to surrounding community members.

“As demand for health care workers surges both nationally and in Wisconsin, Carroll is stepping up to meet the moment,” said Tom Pahnke, dean of the College of Health Sciences at Carroll University. “This renovation will allow us to train more professionals while directly supporting the health and well-being of our neighbors.”

Carroll is also planning a $10 million project to expand the Van Male Field House. The facility, originally built in 1969 to support 300 athletes, now serves over 630 student athletes. The expansion project will address the “growing needs of our students, athletes and the greater Waukesha community,” Carroll University president Cindy Gnadinger said.

According to a news release, upgrades to the facility will include:

A state-of-the-art weight training facility

A competition indoor arena

Multipurpose courts for indoor softball and baseball

A renovated lobby with student gathering and dining spaces

An Alumni Suite and expanded Hall of Fame Hallway

In total, Carroll’s facilities plan “will shape the future of our region,” Gnadinger said.

“We’ve been serving this community for 180 years, and this bold vision ensures we will continue to do so for generations to come,” Gnadinger said.